The Oil City VFW Post presented a flag and pole to officials of the Oil City Baseball Club in the summer of 1941. The flag dedication ceremony was held at the ball park on Ramage Field in the city's Hasson Heights neighborhood. The post's drum and bugle corps gave an exhibition that was followed by remarks from Mayor John G. Payne, a Cowell Avenue resident who served four terms starting in 1932. The photograph is from the post's 25th anniversary book printed by The Derrick and published in 1945.
The Oil City VFW Post presented a flag and pole to officials of the Oil City Baseball Club in the summer of 1941. The flag dedication ceremony was held at the ball park on Ramage Field in the city's Hasson Heights neighborhood. The post's drum and bugle corps gave an exhibition that was followed by remarks from Mayor John G. Payne, a Cowell Avenue resident who served four terms starting in 1932. The photograph is from the post's 25th anniversary book printed by The Derrick and published in 1945.