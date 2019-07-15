This early 1960s photograph shows Oil City's Center Street from end to end.
On the lower side are Corrin Electric on the left and Petulla's Photography Studio and Butiste's Restaurant, a favorite restaurant owned by Joseph and Isolina Butiste, on the right.
Off the bridge on the other side of Oil Creek, Trinity United Methodist Church (left) and the former Quaker State headquarters, once the Chambers Building, are visible.
The parking lot adjacent to the six-story Quaker State building, demolished in 1980 after the oil company built a new office complex on Elm Street, once was the site of The Derrick.
The bank, then Northwest Pennsylvania Bank and Trust Co. and later Mellon Bank, built an addition on to the back end of the building when the Quaker State headquarters was torn down.
At the top of Center Street, a Sunoco gas station was operated by Stub Young.
In the background, St. Joseph Church is visible minus its distinctive twin spires that were cut off in the photograph.
The St. Joseph congregation was organized in 1860, and the present church was built from 1890-94. The twin spires of the church soar 170 feet and are topped with 14-foot high crosses.
