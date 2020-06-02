The September 1941 Coreco newsletter for customers focused on fuel and defense to reflect America's preparations for what was anticipated to be an entry into World War II. " In encouraging patrons to ready their vehicles for the Labor Day holiday, the Coreco brochure included a large advertisement that reminded readers "to pay tribute to the great American army of labor which has become the real army behind the armies fighting the inroads of the totalitarian powers into democracy. ... The embattled nations... look to American labor to bring victory to the democracies and end the threat of foreign powers against the Americas."
Continental Refining Co., one of the oil valley's many early refineries, occasionally issued a four-page pamphlet to its customers. Called "Gassing with Coreco," the newsletter was aimed at "the users of Coreco products" offered at nine local Coreco (an acronym for Continental Refining Co.) service stations. This pamphlet is from September 1941 and part of it urges "Save for Defense" and offered tips to drivers on how they could save "precious gasoline as well as owner money at the same time."
The Oil Creek refinery known as Continental Refining Co. manufactured everything from lubricants, produced under the brand name of Coreco, to bug spray and floor wax.
Continental Refining Co. operated an 8,000-barrel-a-day refinery that straddled Route 8 just north of Oil City. It was in business from 1885 to 1950, according to Oil City resident Dave Anderton, whose great-grandfather founded the company with two other oil men.