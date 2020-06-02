The Oil Creek refinery known as Continental Refining Co. manufactured everything from lubricants, produced under the brand name of Coreco, to bug spray and floor wax.

Continental Refining Co. operated an 8,000-barrel-a-day refinery that straddled Route 8 just north of Oil City. It was in business from 1885 to 1950, according to Oil City resident Dave Anderton, whose great-grandfather founded the company with two other oil men.

