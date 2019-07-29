Fresh milk was delivered in glass bottles and later waxed paper containers from area dairy farms to hundreds of local residents up until home deliveries stopped about the mid-1960s.
Front porches often were the locations for metal boxes with flip-top lids. Uniformed milkmen filled the homeowner's order at least twice a week.
In a 2004 program presented at an Oil City Heritage Society meeting, local dairy company owner Richard L. Mong of Seneca said the milk cartons used wax from the Emlenton refinery.
Mong, owner of Mong's Dairy, said one large-scale operation was the F.A. Moore Dairy Company that was on Elm Street. It was a predecessor to Sealtest, a dairy company that was located in the building.
Moore later started a dairy store in 1930 on Oil City's South Side and, trading on his name, called it Famoore's. Now a restaurant, it is still located at 18 E. First St.
The dairy part of the business, though, was sold to Joseph J. Jerko, who opened up his business at the corner of Petroleum and West First streets.
Meanwhile, the Moore building on Elm Street later housed the Rieck Dairy and Sealtest Dairy.
The building was demolished in the early 1960s and made into a public parking lot.
In 1975, groundbreaking was held for a new Quaker State Oil Co. corporate headquarters on the lot.
Twenty years later, Quaker State announced its merger with Pennzoil and pending departure from Oil City. In 1997, the PennDOT district office opted to move from the Galena Building in Franklin to the former oil company headquarters.