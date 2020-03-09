The old President Hotel, a two-story wood frame hotel alongside the Allegheny River in President Township, was a familiar subject for photographers. This picture, however, shows a side of the hotel not typically visible in more common photographs. It is the two-story, 16-compartment outdoor privy attached to the rear of the hotel. The outhouse layout put the 40-room hotel into Robert Ripley's "Believe It or Not" series. The hotel was built in 1865 and torn down a century later. In the time the hotel was built, luxury hotels across the nation boasted two-story outhouses in a gesture to "separate mixed company," meaning one tower for the ladies and the other for the gents. While the President Hotel's wood toilet seats were viewed as collector's items, so, too, were the numerous glass liquor bottles that had been tossed by guests into the outhouses.