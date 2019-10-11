This 1980s-era photograph shows Elm Street in Tionesta. Visible in the picture are Blum's General Merchandise and Appliance Store, billed as "Forest County's most complete store,"; the Happy Cow discount store and the Knotty Pine Restaurant. The block was destroyed in a March 2003 fire. Across the street is the Forest County Sports Store/Pendleton Shop.
Fire destroyed a more than century-old block in downtown Tionesta on Sunday, March 23, 2003.
The burned-out city block included Blum's General Store, formerly the Killmer & McGinnis store and later the Town Center Shops; the Happy Cow Discount Center that had previously been a Red & White confectionery; and the landmark Knotty Pine Restaurant.