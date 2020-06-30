The railroad buildings shown at the north end of the former steel arch State Street Bridge were torched under the guidance of the city fire department on July 5, 1962. It was a huge bonfire, created when city officials detonated a lever that set off an explosive charge in one of the stations. The buildings were used as freight houses by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Erie Railroad.
The cleared land that once held a rambling row of railroad freight buildings would soon feature a new hotel and a riverside park in downtown Oil City. Among the other changes would be the construction of a new State Street Bridge, renamed Veterans Bridge.
It was August 1960 when Oil City officials, worrying about the future of the community's worn and tattered North Side business district, agreed to launch a major urban renewal effort known as the Railroad Plaza Project, later simplified as the Plaza Project.
In the planning stages for nearly 10 years, the Plaza Project was considered an integral part of a city-wide initiative aimed at freeing up commercial land, capitalizing on waterfronts, demolishing blight and generally rekindling the city's economic fortunes.