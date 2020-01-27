The old Foxburg Inn was a popular gathering place for all types of patrons. In this 1949 photograph, taken by the late Leland Shirey, a gathering of seaplanes can be seen on the Allegheny River below the inn. Shirey, a professional photographer, owned and operated S&S Studio and later Drake Studio in Titusville. A crowd of onlookers can be seen on the inn's porch. The new Foxburg Inn was opened in 2006. The Clarion County community has become a leading tourist draw in western Pennsylvania thanks to its inn, golf course and numerous shops.