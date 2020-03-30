The Rocky Grove Firemen's Band was a huge hit for years as it performed at concerts and marched in parades. This 1952 photograph, taken by the Scanlon Studio and Novelty Shoppe in Franklin, is owned by Judy McCarthy of Sandy Lake. Her sister, Marlene Morrison, is pictured with her snare drum in the upper right of the picture that was taken at the high school. According to a history of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the band operated from 1936 to 1958. It represented the department at community events and parades throughout the region. Its performances, noted the history, were always "major draws" for spectators. The band had as many as 72 members at one time. Old records show the band won first prize as top marching band in a July 1949 parade in Orangeville, Ohio. Coulter Hoffman was the band leader for many years.