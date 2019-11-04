Byron Johnston, longtime physical education teacher at Cranberry High School, is shown in this Derrick photograph along with his many trophies recognizing his coaching career and the athletes he mentored. He retired as teacher and coach in 1972.
One of the area's most well-known coaches was Byron Johnston, a coach, teacher and mentor at Cranberry High School for 35 years.
Johnston, a native of Butler where he excelled as an athlete, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Slippery Rock State Teachers College. He later received a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Pittsburgh.