The annual Kennerdell Music and Arts Festival drew thousands of visitors to the community's Wilson Park during its 50-plus years. The festival included a variety of food vendors, including those providing ice cream cones.
Eugene Reichenfeld, of Pittsburgh, was the music director for the annual Kennerdell Music and Arts Festival in Wilson Park. He was one of the founders of the popular festival and held the director's post from 1956 until his retirement in 1988. A pavilion to shelter what was usually a 100-member orchestra at the festival was named in his honor.
Local artist Fred Carrow is pictured in this mid-1980s photograph at the annual Kennerdell Music and Arts Festival. The festival, held in Wilson Park at Kennerdell, attracted thousands of visitors. It was held each year on the first Sunday in August.
