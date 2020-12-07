Out of the Archives: Local company made player pianos
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The sounds of the Salvation Army bells in Clarion may not be heard as much this Christmas season.
Three new recreation opportunities in the region are a little richer thanks to the Get on the Trail business plan contest.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …
The Forest County Courthouse will be closed to the public through the end of the year, county commissioners announced Friday.
HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Venango and Clarion counties and two new deaths in Venango County.
An additional $1,890 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $48,886.35.
Virtual caroling
Franklin
VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis, joined by the church's newest cardinals in Mass last Sunday, warned against mediocrity as well as seeking out "godfathers" to promote one's own career.
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will return to curbside pickup service Dec. 21 through Jan. 10.
HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
-
Embracing hope. This is what Advent teaches us that Christmas is all about.
The Oil City Main Street Program's annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday as part of the city's annual Christmas Past celebration has been modified from its traditional in-person format to a virtual event.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Seven facilities in Venango County have received an allotment of COVID-19 antigen tests.
TIONESTA - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a snowperson contest beginning today and running through Jan. 22 at Tionesta Lake.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Oil Valley Film Festival is taking place digitally this year, and 27 films will be shown beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Tom Neely, a longtime member of the Cranberry School Board, was unanimously re-elected to a one-year term as board president at a reorganization meeting held Tuesday.
The Victorian Christmas bazaar held for 16 years at the Oil City Knights of Columbus as part of the annual Christmas Past celebration will not be held this year due to pandemic-related health directives that include capacity limitations.
The Oil City Fire Department will collect toys and donations for its Toys for Tots program on Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Christmas lights are twinkling in Clarion, but the hustle and bustle in preparation of the season is missing.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City School board elected officers for the coming year during its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The number of families seeking food assistance at the Cranberry Food Pantry is going up and that has volunteers hustling to meet the need.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners made a move toward what is designed to be better cooperation between Clarion University and the county for emergency communications.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
Democrats cancel meeting
An additional $1,940 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $46,996.35.
The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.
Vida Pyle Murray of Emlenton marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29.
