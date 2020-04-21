Two old invoice slips from once prominent Oil Valley businesses were recently obtained by Oil City resident Rick Martyna, a collector of local historical artifacts.

The Innis Manufacturing Co. plant, located just up from the former U.S. Post Office (now the Venango Museum) on Seneca Street, once produced 5,000 feet of sucker rods per day as well as pumps and steam engines. Some of the production was shipped to the newly discovered oil fields in Russia.

