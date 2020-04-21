The Oil City Granite and Marble Works manufactured and sold monuments from its shops at the corner of Main and Relief Streets in Oil City and at the corner of Rocky Grove Avenue and 12th Street in Franklin.
The Innis Manufacturing Co. on Oil City's Seneca Street was founded in the late 1860s by W.J. Innis, who invented a unique sucker-rod coupling for the petroleum industry.
Two old invoice slips from once prominent Oil Valley businesses were recently obtained by Oil City resident Rick Martyna, a collector of local historical artifacts.
The Innis Manufacturing Co. plant, located just up from the former U.S. Post Office (now the Venango Museum) on Seneca Street, once produced 5,000 feet of sucker rods per day as well as pumps and steam engines. Some of the production was shipped to the newly discovered oil fields in Russia.