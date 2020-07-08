The Rocky Grove Fire Department purchased an alarm system in 1936 from Warren State Hospital that had updated its equipment. The system allowed a fire siren to be sounded for specific areas within the community.
Cities large and small across the U.S. once relied on various methods to sound the alarm for fires.
Early on, a fire department depended on citizens discovering a fire, running to the nearest fire bell (large, cast iron or bronze bells hung on standards in some neighborhoods), striking it several times and then hitting separate strokes to indicate the ward number.