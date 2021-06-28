Out of the Archives: Many small businesses on OC block
CLARION - Food service employees at Clarion University indicated late last week they are in favor of unionization.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The Rev. Ron Geisler will begin his duties Thursday as the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Oil City Class of 1971
Pastors Chris and Cindy Hill will retire from the Crossing Free Methodist Church after 33 years of ministry in the Oil City area.
Registrations due for BIBLE Camp
June 26, 1999
The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.
The Rainbow Family of Living Light has chosen the Allegheny National Forest for a regional gathering during the first week of July.
A lane restriction will be in place today for a portion of Interstate 80 in Venango County to allow for emergency shoulder repairs.
Orr McKinney
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
The Oil City Arts Council will hold its annual Jolly July 3rd festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Justus Park, located in downtown Oil City.
Pavilion rentals at Morrison Park in Seneca are being booked into next year with open spots filling up fast.
TIONESTA - Wolf's Corners Fair returns this year, and organizers promise it will be more exciting.
Today
Charles and Marie Baxter of Marienville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Franklin's 11-day 4th of July festivities began Thursday with a concert, and today's schedule is highlighted by the popular penny carnival at Bandstand Park.
Rocky Grove fair
June 24, 1999
The Cranberry Clothes Closet will be open every Thursday in July from noon to 4 p.m.
The Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming in July.
The annual "I Love Clarion" celebration will be held Saturday, July 3, with activities in downtown Clarion and at the Clarion Mall.
Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton will hold a drive-through mobile food pantry from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…
