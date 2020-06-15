This photograph is from an Aug. 1, 1948, front page story in the Blizzard newspaper. The Oil City evening newspaper published the story about an infant abandoned in the Oil City Hospital shortly after birth. The article was provided by Oil City native Lee Ann (Giles) Kaufman. The nurse in the picture is her mother, Dorothy Giles. Lee Ann and her husband, Ted, also an Oil City native, live in Miami, Oklahoma.
This photograph is from an Aug. 1, 1948, front page story in the Blizzard newspaper. The Oil City evening newspaper published the story about an infant abandoned in the Oil City Hospital shortly after birth. The article was provided by Oil City native Lee Ann (Giles) Kaufman. The nurse in the picture is her mother, Dorothy Giles. Lee Ann and her husband, Ted, also an Oil City native, live in Miami, Oklahoma.