Out of the Archives: Mystery photo shows 1950s scene

This photograph, marked on the back as being taken by The Oil City Derrick, shows an office scene from the 1950s. Who is in the picture and where it was taken remain a mystery, though. The photograph was found when Oil City resident John Flynn was helping friends inventory property owned by the late Gene McChesney, who lived in the Colonial Village neighborhood. McChesney was a CSX railroad engineer, retiring in 1993. The World War II veteran served in the European Theater and then was assigned as an MP to help guard Nazi prisoners during the war crimes trials in Nuremberg, Germany. He died earlier this year. The stack of filing card drawers and the office layout suggests the picture was taken at the courthouse or in a municipal office.