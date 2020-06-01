The sprawling Pennzoil refinery at Rouseville was quite a sight at nighttime when the plant was lit up. This photograph from the company's 1989 annual report accompanied an article that noted Pennzoil's Rouseville operations was undergoing a $9.8 million project to improve the hydrotreater at the plant, the workplace for 300-plus employees. The improvements, noted the company, would "enable the refinery to produce higher quality lube stocks, reduce motor oil additive costs and save energy." In addition, a $2.6 million upgrade of the crude unit had just been completed that year. At the time, Pennzoil was the leading seller of motor oils in the U.S. The Pennzoil refinery had a capacity of 18,000 barrels a day. In 1999, Pennzoil and Quaker State announced they were merging, and it was a move that got both companies out of the petroleum refining business. Calumet later bought Pennzoil's plant #1 at Rouseville for a wax processing operation. Pennzoil's plant #2, a gasoline processing operation, would be dismantled. Calumet closed up shop in 2005 and that operation has since been dismantled.