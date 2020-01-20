A large crane is used to snap off the top part of the former Northwest Pennsylvania Bank and Trust Co. building along Oil City's East First Street on the South Side. The St. Stephen Church tower is highlighted across the street.
The top floor of the old Northwest Bank on Oil City's State Street is coming down in this mid-1960s photograph in The Derrick archives. The lawn is part of the former Lay home, a corner residence that served as the rectory for the adjacent St. Stephen Church. Notice the public telephone booth set up near the American flag at the corner.
