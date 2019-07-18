The old Oil City National Bank once occupied the landmark building at the corner of Seneca and Center streets now known as Cornplanter Square.
This photo of the bank's interior during its heyday in the 1950s was provided to the newspaper by Howard and Ann O'Neil of Cranberry.
The photo was part of a promotion by the bank, and the back of the card reads, "To our best friends - our customers - If you would like to have a nice house calendar for the ensuing year please bring this card to the Oil City National Bank."
The card was signed by the bank vice president, whose name appears to be C.R. McGill.
Oil City National Bank began in 1864 as a hub for the local oil industry in its early days. Oil men used the bank as a place to borrow and deposit funds.
Business flourished in the rich oil country, and in 1909 the bank bought the site where Cornplanter Square stands today.
The building that stood there in 1909 was built in 1878 and housed the original Oil Exchange, a consortium that set the worldwide price of crude oil.
Oil City National Bank tore down the structure and built the existing bank building in 1926.
Over the years the bank changed names, later becoming Northwest Pennsylvania Bank and then Mellon Bank.
After Mellon Bank ceased operations in June 1997, local business owners Ray and Jan Beichner bought the building in 1998.
At that time the building had several tenants which included The Voice newspaper, an attorney's office and a state agency.
The Beichners put the vacant building up for sale in 2011.
In 2012, the building was featured on an episode of the National Geographic TV show "Abandoned."
The show featured a three-man crew that would go through abandoned buildings looking to buy and salvage valuable artifacts that might be hiding in the building.
"They bought things but they didn't get everything they wanted," Ray Beichner said at the time.
Venango County bought the building from the Beichners in 2017, and extensive renovations are now taking place with the goal of turning Cornplanter Square into a micro-brewery and business incubator.