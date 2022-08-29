Oil City High School junior varsity cheerleaders pictured in this August 1977 photo in The Derrick were (bottom, from left) Julie Zimmerman, Michele Carlson, Karen McClellan and (top) Lisa Lauro. One other member, Kelley Roach, was unable to attend the camp.
As students get ready for the school year, which starts Tuesday in Venango County, many of them have been enjoying pre-school activities like band camp and athletic training camps.
In August 1977, the Oil City High School cheerleaders were gearing up for the school year with cheerleading camp. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams were awarded excellent and superior ratings at their camp competition.
In conjunction with Saturday’s observance of National Petroleum Day, state trade groups and several lawmakers were at Drake Well Museum in Titusville on Thursday to celebrate the pivotal role Pennsylvania has played in the modern oil and gas industry since Edwin Drake struck oil in 1859.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1 office, which represents Venango, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer and Warren counties, were among the 29 state workers who were honored Tuesday for their outstanding performance with PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award.
Cranberry School Board members heard during their monthly meeting Monday that the school district may add girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” as well as a disc golf course along the cross-country trails.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.