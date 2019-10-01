Oil City High School football coaches Clem Urban, left, and Pat Patterson are shown in this 1970s photograph standing on the sidelines during a game. Patterson, head coach, was a health and physical education teacher, department head and coach at Oil City High School from 1969 to 1993. The Marine Corps veteran was a co-founder and longtime director of the Oil City-Cranberry Football League. In 1993, Patterson, known by all as Coach Pat, was named Citizen of the Year by the Oil City Area Chamber in recognition of his volunteer efforts in the youth football program and other sports-related work. Urban taught social studies and world culture at Oil City High School and coached football until his retirement in 1994.