The former Atlantic service station at 361 Seneca St. stood vacant for years.
The art deco-style station was uprooted and loaded onto a flatbed truck in June 1991 to a new site on Oil City's Elm Street.
Robin Hart, executive director of the Oil City Chamber of Commerce in the early 1990s, and Judy Downs, director of the city's Bureau of Planning and Development, chat as the station passes behind them.