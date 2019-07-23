Oil City once claimed fame as having the longest tunnel in the U.S. ever bored through solid rock.
The tunnel was built through rock at the base of Hogback Hill on behalf of the Jamestown and Franklin Railroad. The 909-foot long tunnel was finished in 1870 and later purchased by the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad.
A 1960s redevelopment project closed the south end of the tunnel, but the north entrance remains open. Only the archway on the bypass is visible now.
On the hillside just above Main Street and the train tunnel, one of the most ambitious and grandiose residential housing projects ever devised in the oil region was focused on Clark Summit.
In 1872, Thomas Porteous and Philo Clark laid out scores of neat, rectangular lots along the brow and on top of the hill in an effort to capitalize on a rapidly growing need for more homes. It never really materialized and only a few named streets - Tiernan, Dwyer, Cornwall -- ever actually had homes built on them.
Still on the books, though, are streets named Moore, Broadhead, McElroy and Bates, but no one lives along them.
One of the key elements to the Clark Summit housing plan was an incline railway. Built at the same time the housing lots were being laid out, the incline stretched from Main Street to the top of the hill and featured two passenger cars drawn by cables and powered by steam. It lasted only a few years.
Long history of trains
The railroads first came to the mouth of Oil Creek and thus to Oil City, known as the Hub of Oildom, in 1865.
By 1868, the city had six railroad companies transporting a diversified mix - timber, limestone, oil field equipment, petroleum, steel, barrels and, of course, people.
Early in the 1900s, Oil City claimed more than a dozen passenger trains in and out each day. To service those trains as well as many more freight-laden trains, the city had two roundhouses and a slew of repair shop facilities.