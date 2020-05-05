Oil City's old water plant once hugged the bank along the Allegheny River across from the Siverly neighborhood. The city has had a public water system since 1871 when city crews began laying water distribution lines within the city limits. The sturdy brick buildings were alongside a road known as Pumphouse Road in the city's East End. The city's municipal water and sewage systems were designed and constructed soon after the city incorporated in 1871. The city will mark its 150th anniversary of incorporation in 2021. Plans are underway to commemorate the sesquicentennial celebration.