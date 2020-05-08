This 1940s photograph was taken on Memorial Day outside McDevitt's Dairy Store in Oil City's East End. Owner Claire McDevitt is standing on the left of the East End Honor Roll that listed all East Enders serving during World War II.
McDevitt's Dairy and Smoke Shoppe, located at the corner of Church and East Second streets in Oil City's East End, was demolished in an extensive redevelopment project launched in 1959. The photographs in the store window are of World War II servicemen from the neighborhood. The Rite-Aid drug store is now located at the site.
Communities across the U.S. honored their men and women serving in the military during World War II, which ended 75 years ago this year, with banners, statues, tribute walls and more.
One former Oil City business, McDevitt's Dairy Store in the East End, took seriously the task of honoring those who were serving in World War II. The business, founded in the 1940s and run for years by Mrs. William (Claire E.) McDevitt, was located at the corner of Church and East Second streets.