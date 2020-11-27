Oil City Odd Fellows Lodge 589 is shown shortly after it opened in 1915 on Seneca Street. The lodge, part of the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), at one time claimed the largest membership of any lodge in Pennsylvania. The four-story brick temple was constructed during a busy building period in Oil City. This photograph, taken by Oil City photographer Harry Gruber, is in The Derrick's archives.
Oil City Odd Fellows Lodge 589 is shown shortly after it opened in 1915 on Seneca Street. The lodge, part of the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), at one time claimed the largest membership of any lodge in Pennsylvania. The four-story brick temple was constructed during a busy building period in Oil City. This photograph, taken by Oil City photographer Harry Gruber, is in The Derrick's archives.