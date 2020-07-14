An early 1960s Oil City Chamber of Commerce brochure touted the city's "Countdown for Progress" and featured photographs of changes occurring within the city as part of an extensive redevelopment project. This July 5, 1962, photograph is labeled "a waste of space" and shows the old freight terminals along the Allegheny River and adjacent to the State Street (now Veterans) Bridge.
Billed as a civic bonfire, the freight stations are torched as shown in this photograph entitled clearance Oil City style. It was published in the Oil City Chamber of Commerce's pamphlet calling attention to positive changes within the community in the early 1960s. The buildings were burned under the guidance of the city's fire department.
Oil City officials, expressing worries about the future of the community's worn and tattered North Side business district, agreed in August 1960 to begin a major urban renewal effort known as the Railroad Plaza Project, later simplified as the Plaza Project.
In the planning stages for nearly 10 years, the Plaza Project was considered an integral part of a city-wide initiative aimed at freeing up commercial land, capitalizing on waterfronts, demolishing blight and generally rekindling the city's economic fortunes.