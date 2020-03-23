In a vigorous city-wide campaign to eradicate blight and open up areas for new development, Oil City officials embarked on a three-pronged redevelopment project in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The initial project was in the city's East End and was centered around the new four-lane highway alongside the Allegheny River.
Oil City's East End neighborhood was dramatically transformed in 1959.
As one of three major urban renewal projects, the East End work was the first stage in the process and began with the relocation of more than 100 families and dozens of businesses within a 17-acre tract.