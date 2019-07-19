An Oil City neighborhood that sprawled six blocks along the Allegheny River was once churning with heavy manufacturing plants, small shops and stores, refineries and oil wells, freight and passenger trains, and much more.
Both sides of the ubiquitous Main Street boasted an unbroken line of buildings, used either for business or for living.
The Third Ward, the birthplace of what would become Oil City, was renowned for its ethnicity, its world famous industries and its one-of-a-kind quirks. Shops, homes and manufacturing plants lined both sides of Main Street.
The neighborhood is the oldest section of Oil City. In 1803, Francis and Sarah Halyday bought a parcel of land a short distance from where Oil Creek flowed in the Allegheny River. They were the first permanent settlers in what would become Oil City. By 1860, oil speculators were roaming the hills overlooking the small roadway below.
The two-story Gabreski Building at the far end once housed the Purity Market, opened in the mid-1920s by Warsaw immigrants Stanley and Josephine Gabryszewski (later shortened to Gabreski) of Spruce Street. Petulla's photography studio was in the building corner that faced the Center Street Bridge.
Directly across the street from the studio was Corrin Electric.
Near the photo shop was Butiste's Italian Restaurant.
Ray's Paint and Building supplies, owned by Ray J. Harry, was at 11 Main St. and adjacent to the grocery store. Eckert Plumbing was between the paint business and Weaver Buick-Pontiac, a car dealership and repair business.
The Weaver business' claim to fame was that it was home to the world's oldest Buick dealership. In 1903, Curtis Weaver expanded his auto repair shop to include a Buick dealership. The new car sales operation opened on Elm Street but eventually moved to an old roller skating building on Main Street. That building later burned, but Weaver rebuilt on the site.
Across the street, Irwin's Pennzoil Station was nestled up against the hill. The site was near the former Bellevue House. It was the only hotel in the world, according to Ripley's "Believe It or Not" statistics, with all front rooms. The hotel was built against the hillside and was only one room deep on all floors.
The hillside behind also made the history books. The Lake Shore Tunnel along Main Street was billed as the longest tunnel drilled through solid rock in the U.S. It was bored through the rock at the base of Hogback Hill on behalf of the Jamestown and Franklin Railroad. The 909-foot-long tunnel was finished in 1870.
The vitality of the Main Street's industrial and commercial tenants was shown by the railroad configurations. Nine separate tracks paralleled Main Street from about 1900 through the 1950s.
At the top of the hill on the left, one of the most ambitious and grandiose residential housing projects ever devised in the oil region was focused on Clark Summit, the hill that rises behind Main Street. In 1872, Thomas Porteous and Philo Clark laid out scores of neat, rectangular lots along the brow and on top of the hill in an effort to capitalize on a rapidly growing need for more homes. It never really materialized and only a few named streets -- Tiernan, Dwyer, Cornwall -- ever actually had homes built on them.
One of the key elements to the Clark Summit housing plan was an incline railway. Built at the same time the housing lots were being laid out, the incline stretched from Main Street to the top of the hill and featured two passenger cars drawn by cables and powered by steam. It lasted only a few years.
Industry, too, was notable in the Third Ward.
The National Transit Pump and Machine Co. claimed a huge portion of land between the river and Main Street. The vast plant made all sizes of pumps, engines, fittings and pipeline tools and claimed several measures of fame, including building the pumps used in the new Panama Canal and manufacturing the pumps and engines that were used in the first oil recovery efforts in Russia.
More than 1,000 employees worked at the plant in its heyday during the first half of the 1900s.
A key characteristic in the Third Ward was the diversity of its residents. The names of residents and shopkeepers run the gamut of national origin: Silverman, Steen, Gruber, Stellpflug, Moran, Klein, Bena, Scalese, Dickson, Futyma, Caruso, Neubauer, Rizzo, Crudo, Conrmesser, Weiss, Breene, Zaccaria, Caccamo, Dundas, Oudette, Zand, Van Giesen, Bianchi, Lindesmith, Roess.
In the mid-1960s, Oil City launched a major three-part redevelopment project in the city. Main Street was transformed in what was known as the Gateway Project and everything was razed except for the one-block section from the Center Street Bridge to just beyond Relief Street, plus the Electralloy plant and assorted other buildings south of it.
In 2004, the Gabreski building at the end of the block was destroyed in a fire.
Last year, local businessman Jack Roser had the remaining block-long section of aging garage buildings demolished. and a cleared parcel of land is now visible along Oil Creek. The upper end adjacent to the bridge is the King Memorial Park.