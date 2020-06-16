The South Side Junior High School in Oil City was an expansive three-story brick building at the corner of East Second and State streets. It served thousands of students from 1916 until it was vacated in 1967 and soon after demolished. The Towne Towers apartment complex was built on the site.
The Oil City's first junior high school, known as South, was one of two built in Oil City and it, as well as Lincoln School, its counterpart on the North Side, drew national praise for its innovative educational system.
The push to add two more schools to the city's listing came soon after a new high school, one that replaced an old building on Central Avenue, was constructed in 1900 on the North Side.