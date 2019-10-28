Oil City High School students enrolled in the school's oil and gas department are shown learning pipe welding in this 1941 photograph in the high school's annual Oil Can yearbook. The yearbook is owned by Barb Ross of Cranberry Township.
Oil City High School's 1940-41 Oil and Gas Club shows all male students with instructor Russ Buckham (top row, right).
As the oil and gas industry thrived over the years in the Oil Valley, its success prompted a large number of Oil City High School students to enroll in the school's oil and gas field of study.
In the 1940-41 school term, the industry jobs were further enhanced with growing signs that the U.S. would be drawn into the war in Europe, an endeavor that would depend hugely on ensuring the nation could produce copious and steady supplies of fuel.