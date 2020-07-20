The tri-county area has always boasted a hefty musical heritage, starting with the big bands in the 1930s and 1940s and moving into smaller musical ensembles that played a wide variety of venues. One such band was The Odd Number, a four-man group that was formed in the 1960s. The musicians are brothers Frank, Ron and Gary Feroz and friend Chuck Morgan. The photograph was taken at the marquee at the former Holiday Inn in Oil City.
