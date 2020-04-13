Out of the Archives: Oilwell employed 1,700 in 1950s

Oilwell Supply's Imperial Works in Siverly stretched blocks up along the Allegheny River.

Called "Imperial" in homage to its forerunner, the Imperial Refinery, the Oilwell manufacturing plant boasted 37 buildings and 1,700 employees by the 1950s.

