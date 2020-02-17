Oilwell Supply, an Oil City company that was a major inventor and supplier of equipment and machinery to oil and gas drillers and producers around the world, claimed one of the largest tracts of property within the city. The sprawling plant in the city's Siverly neighborhood covered acres and boasted several large foundry buildings, a laboratory, offices and rail yard along the Allegheny River. Oilwell set up shop in Siverly in 1900 when the company bought the old Imperial Refinery. Two years later, the company completed the construction of a massive manufacturing plant. Oilwell thrived over the years, hitting an employment roster of about 1,000 in the late 1970s. The plant closed, though, in mid-1982 when its parent company, U.S. Steel, shifted most of the operations to its factory in Garland, Texas. The property, converted to the Oil City Industrial Park, now boasts a collection of privately owned businesses.