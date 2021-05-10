Out of the Archives: Old hotel now site of OC library
- From staff reports
-
-
- From staff reports
-
Tom and Lois Walsh of Tionesta will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights John Leslie Bashline of Lexington, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Laurie Peterson.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
-
In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
May 10, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced it has transitioned to vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…
- From staff reports
-
May 8, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Man seeking Sugarcreek tax collector post
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Education, Agriculture and Human Services have announced thousands of students and families in need will continue to receive nutritious meals during the pandemic.
- From staff reports
-
Gardeners Association - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in South Park near the bandstand in downtown Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Rod and Melissa Griffin of Franklin have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carly Brooke Griffin, to Thomas David Warner, both of Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Veterans outreach
- From staff reports
-
May 7, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $150,000 and sold in Forest County last year remains unclaimed and will expire soon.
- From staff reports
-
Drake Well Museum and Park will provide free admission to people who are serving in the U.S. military and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.
- From staff reports
-
Construction contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., which has a regional office in Grove City and other operations in the region, has been temporarily suspended from bidding on or participating in contracts for new state highway projects.
- From staff reports
-
Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A new scholarship has been created to help local youths attend the Scenic Rivers YMCA's summer day camp.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the school's list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Preparations for the May 18 primary election are going smoothly in Forest County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A meet and greet event with Oil City Mayor Bill Moon is scheduled Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominees for its first Tourism Awards.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
- From staff reports
-
May 6, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Venango Museum concert
- From staff reports
-
Free food boxes will be given to families in the Oil City Area School District through a "Farmers to Families" program.
- From staff reports
-
Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin 'heartbroken' as official dies from injuries
-
'It's absolutely terrible'
-
Man facing more than 800 counts related to animal cruelty
-
OC police seeking man wanted in drug case
-
Titusville man accused of stealing car
-
OC man accused of trying to illegally purchase rifle
-
'Teaching moment'
-
Dogging the suspects
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Hawbaker suspended at least 3 months from bidding on road work
Recent Ads
LUCINDA 210 Lawn Drive Multi-Family Garage Sale. May 13, …
Nice stuff. Teen & plus size women’s clothes, toys, 2…
Rocky Grove - 845 Fern Avenue - May 14th & 15th, 9-4pm.
JAMIE BARKER, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I’M PROUD OF YOU!! From…
PUBLIC NOTICE The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commissio…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
PUBLIC NOTICE INVITATIONS FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Four junior rifle team members to compete at nationals
-
Jacoby, Rhoads and Winslow lead Orioles to win
-
scoreboard for 5-5-21
-
Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois
-
Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road
-
Vincent sets school record at Baldwin Invitational
-
scoreboard for 5-4-21
-
Reynolds, Hogue shine in Berries' win
-
Berries bounce past Union
-
YaSenka drops opener with Chiefs
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC police seeking man wanted in drug case
-
Titusville man accused of stealing car
-
OC man accused of trying to illegally purchase rifle
-
OC man accused of assault for ramming vehicle
-
Man charged in 2015 crime after DNA match found
-
Oil City man accused of repeatedly harassing woman
-
Unoccupied trailer destroyed by fire
-
Man charged with stalking after following woman
-
Man accused of entering residence without permission
-
OC woman accused of giving drugs to juvenile son
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death
-
Famed German architect Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
-
A woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
-
2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion
-
Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying
-
Micronesians feel hatred in Hawaii, decry police shooting
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor