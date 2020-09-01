This early 1960s photograph shows the sprawling Oil City High School at Spring and Graff streets. In 1898, a high school was constructed at the same corner to accommodate 400 students. It opened in mid-term 1900. Renovations and expansions followed in the 1930s as the roster of students grew. The school was included in Ripley's famed "Believe It or Not" listings because it was reputed to be the only building in the world to have four stories that all had exits to a ground level. That was because one side and the back were, at one time, built next to hills. The building became a junior high school and then a middle school until it was demolished in 2000. Incidentally, the city had another Ripley entry the Third Ward had the only hotel in the world with all front rooms. The Bellevue House, located on Main Street directly across from the Center Street Bridge, was built against a hillside and was only one room deep.