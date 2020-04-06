The top of Spring Street across from the old Oil City High School was once the location of a Mobil gasoline station. The lot overlooked the city's North Side business district. It was there, according to city directories, in 1945 when it was owned and operated by Foster P. Vogus of Ridge Avenue. A decade later, the name was changed to ADD Mobil Service, a take on the last names of then owners Clarence Adams and Nick DiDominic. This late 1950s photograph of the station at 64 Spring St. shows the name of the business as Serafin's Mobil. Just behind the service station is Margreet's Dairy and Smoke Shoppe. In early 1963, all the buildings on the lower side of Spring Street, except the Salvation Army citadel, were torn down as part of the extensive Plaza Redevelopment Project, which had already removed the freight stations and more below to make way for a Holiday Inn, Justus Park and more.