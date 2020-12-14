Out of the Archives: Old QS building came down in 1978
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.
Virtual caroling
The following students at Franklin Area High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Dean's list
Franklin
A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…
HARRISBURG -Five area video gaming terminal rooms are among 40 statewide that are under Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board orders to close beginning today.
- By JOSEPH GIBSON
-
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes." With three children ages 5 and under, my wife and I have come to our own conclusion about what two things are certain with children: questions and repetition.
The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.
- By DYLAN LU and HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributors
-
Editor's note: The reporters attend Cranberry Area High School and write for Cranberry Chronicles, the school's journalism/publications class.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The declaration of judicial emergency order issued last month by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton will "most likely" be extended into the new year.
The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a day of generosity Dec. 1 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced ALDI has joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture's pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online in partnership with Instacart.
The Oil City Arts Council will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Transit Fine Arts Gallery with a meet-the-artist event Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The COVID-19 virus has infiltrated the Clarion County jail.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township expects to soon begin moving ahead with a demolition project funded by the 2020 Community Development Block Grants.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Venango County Toys for Tots will hold its annual toy distribution Saturday at the Oil City VFW.
HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than 327,000 Pennsylvanians will gain access to high-speed internet service through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, on Thursday co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would extend the deadline to spend COVID-19 relief funds to Dec, 31, 2021.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Keystone School District will remain in remote learning mode until at least Jan. 4.
TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.
The monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday utilizing a call-in only format.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
The Clarion County Libraries are moving to curbside only service until further notice.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS - Melissa Schiffer was the best loser in TOPS and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 2 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.
The United Way of Venango County will offer the use of learning hubs to any student in the county who needs assistance with school assignments, the agency said in a news release.
Valley Grove School District will remain in the fully remote learning model through Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a gradual return of students being planned for January.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SHIPPENVILLE - Clarion County is using part of its $3 million federal CARES Act grant to improve the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system in the county and renovate the former Sorce building.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
Plans to build a multi-generational public park along Second Avenue in Clarion Borough received a financial boost Tuesday when state approval was given to a combination donation and tax credit effort.
Two dozen first responders representing various local agencies met Monday evening at Walmart in Cranberry to shop for items on the wish lists of 39 local children as part of year's Shop With a Hero program.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
