The tri-city area was well-known in the 1920s and '30s for its industry, wealth and history. But there was yet another claim to fame - it was home to an unusually large number of big bands and orchestras, including the popular Ted Williamson Orchestra.
Musicians from Oil City, Franklin and Titusville regularly played in orchestras booked into Pittsburgh hotels, East Coast resorts, movie and performing arts theaters, private clubs and public concerts.
One of the best known ensembles was the Ted Williamson Orchestra, also known as the Silver Stream Band, of Oil City.