The Orpheum Theater at 216 Seneca St. in Oil City opened around 1906 and then went through a number of name changes, including The Princess in 1914, The Cameo in the early 1920s and finally, The Lyric, a few years later.

The Orpheum never boasted the ornate architectural artistry of later city theaters like the Drake and the Latonia. In fact, its modest 300-odd seating capacity could hardly compete with the 1,500 or so patrons able to fit into each of those other theaters in one sitting.

