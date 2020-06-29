An entertainment group stands outside the former Orpheum Theater, now the location of the Lyric Theater restoration project on Oil City's Seneca Street, in this undated photograph. The sign advertises "Reserved seats - 10 cents extra."
The Orpheum Theater at 216 Seneca St. in Oil City opened around 1906 and then went through a number of name changes, including The Princess in 1914, The Cameo in the early 1920s and finally, The Lyric, a few years later.
The Orpheum never boasted the ornate architectural artistry of later city theaters like the Drake and the Latonia. In fact, its modest 300-odd seating capacity could hardly compete with the 1,500 or so patrons able to fit into each of those other theaters in one sitting.