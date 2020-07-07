The Pennzoil refinery at Rouseville had a refining capacity of 15,700 barrels a day up to the day it was shuttered in 2000. Two plants - gasoline and lubes - stretched along Route 8, and their high waste gas stacks dominated the skyline in this mid-1980s photograph.
Strickland Construction Inc. of Oil City was awarded a subcontract in 1985 for the construction of the new hydrofiner/powerformer project at the Pennzoil refinery in Rouseville. Other local subcontractors working for Strickland Construction on the project included Kraft Concrete Products, Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, Cokain Electrical Service, Roy C. Deeter Plumbing and Titusville Fabricators. Architect Lee Strickland is in the center of the trio.
In 1921, several subsidiaries merged into a single entity known as Pennzoil Co.
The 1930s and 1940s offered a period of steady growth for Pennzoil. In 1955, South Penn of Bradford merged with Pennzoil and the corporate name became South Penn Oil Co. with the headquarters consolidated in the Drake Building in Oil City.