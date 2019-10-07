Pennzoil, an oil products company that had a major refining operation at Rouseville, was a longtime champion for a variety of Oil City-area projects and programs. One such tie was with the Oil City High School girls basketball team. Shown here are Oilers Kristie Brown, Karee Vogan and Erin Morris talking with coach Bogan Goughler. The photograph is from Pennzoil's spring 1994 Perspectives magazine.
Pennzoil, an oil products company that had a major refining operation at Rouseville, was a longtime champion for a variety of Oil City-area projects and programs. One such tie was with the Oil City High School girls basketball team. Shown here are Oilers Kristie Brown, Karee Vogan and Erin Morris talking with coach Bogan Goughler. The photograph is from Pennzoil's spring 1994 Perspectives magazine.
In a story about Pennzoil's new partnership in 1994 with the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the company touted its longtime association with sports in the Oil City area.
"Basketball and Pennzoil have made a winning combo in Oil City," the story in the company's 1994 Perspectives magazine said. That connection was the oil company and the girls basketball squad at Oil City High School.