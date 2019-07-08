The Franklin Assembly of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization, held its Peppermint Ball on Dec. 18, 1956. This photograph, part of the Venango County Historical Society's collection, shows (from left) Jack Mays, Karen Beggs, Mary Vergis (queen), Pat Boyle, Roberta Miller and Curtis Miller. The International Order of Rainbow for Girls had chapters in Oil City, Clarion, Emlenton and Franklin. It was known as a character-building institution and was supported by the local Masonic organizations.