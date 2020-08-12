The North Side end of Oil City's State Street Bridge, now called Veterans Bridge, once boasted two longtime businesses. Deyoe Florists was located at 6 Seneca St., and beside it was the Perry D. Cook Chiropractic Clinic. The latter building also housed the Dorothy Baker Beauty Salon and Kenniston's Cigar Store. The buildings were among several that were demolished in the area during the city's Plaza Project, a major redevelopment effort that included a new Holiday Inn, Wolf's Head headquarters and retail and business offices. This early 1960s photograph shows the wrecking ball operations that would raze the two buildings.