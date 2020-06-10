The PNA playground in Oil City's Standard and Stevens neighborhood on the North Side was a popular gathering spot for children living in that area. This photograph, taken Aug. 11, 1959, shows youngsters and adults preparing for a lunch at the playground. The neighborhood was demolished in a 1960s redevelopment project that transformed several city neighborhoods. Some identities are included with the photograph and include members of the Gierlach, Florek, Stempin, Horos and Wnuk families. The two-block area once boasted more than 50 families. The picture is from the archives of the Pulaski Club, Max Dudzic Sr. and Stan Kalamajka.