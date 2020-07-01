Oil City fielded a number of baseball teams from the 1920s through the 1950s, and private clubs were often the sponsors. This photo, taken in 1931, shows the Inter-City League, Polish National Alliance Baseball Club. The jerseys note the PNA 905 Club in Oil City. While the players aren't specifically identified, another photo from that time period lists these team members: Felix "Fuzzy" Lutz, John Valerich, John Wiltanger, Rudy Jarosz, Vince Wnuk, Joe Wiltanger, Ben Kielbowicz, manager Steve Zulikowski, Matt Ochalek, Frank Wnuk, Joe Kielbowicz, Andy Drelick, Martin Cudzil, Dick Geary, Stan Brozeski, Frank Reichert, Lou Jarosz, Joe Gierlach, Stan Majdanik and Paul Mech. Immigrants from Poland first settled in Oil City in the late 1800s and established small enclaves throughout the community, primarily on the North Side. A dozen local residents organized the Polish National Alliance in 1907. In 1910, the PNA built a two-story brick clubhouse at 410 Seneca St., and the club is still located at that address.