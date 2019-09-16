The Allegheny River has been a favorite recreational venue for generations. One of the choicest destinations was the President Hotel, a riverside resort just a few miles upriver from Oil City. The rambling, 40-room hotel was built in 1865 and demolished a century later. One of its claims to fame was a two-story, 16-compartment outdoor privy attached to the back of the hotel. The fancy outhouse was described as a one-of-a-kind facility in Robert Ripley's "Believe It or Not" series. Wood skiffs can be seen at the river's edge. When the hotel was torn down, Oil City resident Royal Grimm, a jewelry store owner and picture framer, scoffed up oval oak privy seats from the hotel, and the seats were fashioned into picture frames. Another treasure were many "old liquor bottles that hotel guests had tossed into the outhouses."