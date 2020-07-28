This panoramic view of a prime business corner on Oil City's South Side was taken in the early 1900s (circa 1915). All manner of transportation is evident on State Street, from horse-drawn wagon to automobiles and city bus. The building on the left, distinctive because of its second floor glass-walled area, housed the Art Nouveau Photograph business. The upstairs studio boasted elaborate glass walls to permit natural light settings. Across the street was the imposing Citizens Banking Co. The trolley tracks can be seen down the center of the brick-paved State Street.