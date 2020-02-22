Quaker State Oil Refining Corp. was a major benefactor during the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service's 1978 campaign to purchase a new $21,000 ambulance. Pictured receiving a $12,000 check from Quentin E. Wood (far right), president and chief executive of Quaker State, are Robert J. Freele, acting president of the ambulance service; Kay L. Hanna, secretary-treasurer; and LaVerne I. Campbell, a director for the ambulance service. The service area for the new ambulance, equipped with an additional $10,000 in emergency and communication equipment, included Emlenton and Scrubgrass, Richland and neighboring townships. Quaker State, which had a refinery at Emlenton, also manned the 24-hour emergency communications system for the ambulance operations as well as the borough's volunteer fire department as a public service. Quaker State first operated a refinery in Emlenton in 1890. A century later, it was purchased by Petrowax. The refinery works were dismantled in 1997.